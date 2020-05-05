Zee TV to make quarantine special for movie buffs; read details inside

MUMBAI: In the midst of the lockdown, TellyChakkar is keeping our readers updated with exclusive and breaking news from the world of TV, Bollywood and Digital.

We recently broke the news about one of the leading GEC's Zee TV bringing a first virtual singing reality show featuring famous siblings Neha, Tony and Sonu Kakkar in the judging panel.

And now, we hear that Zee TV has something new on cards for movie buffs.

Well, along with the great line-up of re-runs of shows, Zee TV will air hit movies in order to keep viewers entertained in quarantine.

According to our sources, as per the line-up the channel will air movies namely Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Wanted on 6 May, Raja Hindustani and Taare Zameen Par on 7 May, Satyameva Jayate and Spyder on 8 May.

Toilet will air from 9am to 11.30am; Wanted, Taare Zameen Par and Sypder from 12pm to 2.30pm; Satyameva Jayate from 10am to 12pm and Raja Hindustani from 8:30am to 11.30pm.

Which movie are you looking forward to?