Zee TV to re-run Hum Paanch and Dance India Dance season 2

MUMBAI: The quarantine has got special with a list of old and iconic shows that have returned on TV. With the complete lockdown, channels are re-running the shows and making fans all nostalgic.

Similarly, Zee TV has bought old shows back for its viewers. They are already having re-run of their popular shows namely Kasam Se, Choti Bahu, Pavitra Rishta, Brahmarakshash, Qubool Hai and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017 and Dance India Dance season 2.

Now, we hear that channel is bringing back TV’s iconic sitcom Hum Paanch. The lead actors of the show Ashok Saraf, Vidya Balan, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura, Vandana Pathak gained overnight stardom and became iconic actors.

Along with Hum Paanch, the channel will also re-run its hit dance reality show Dance India Dance season 2 which had Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande amongst others as contestants.

Hum Paanch will air from 13 April Monday to Saturday at 12pm and Dance India Dance will start from 12 April only on Sunday at 12pm.