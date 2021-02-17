Zee TV to roll out a NEW SHOW titled Deep Jale

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Recently, we reported about Zee TV coming up with a new show which will be produced by Balaji Telefilms. The story of the same will revolve around a doctor and a simple village girl. We also informed our viewers that Zee TV will also come up with a show titled Bhagyalakshmi.

Now, the latest buzz is that the channel has planned yet another interesting show to cater to its audience. The show will be titled Deep Jale.

Sources have it that the show will be a passionate love story about two individuals who would end up getting peace and contentment in each other. However, their love will go through many obstacles like money, power and societal pressures. How the duo fights the situations hand in hand will form the crux of the story.

We couldn’t connect with the channel’s spokesperson for a comment.

