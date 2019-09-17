News

Zee TV’s Aghori to go off-air

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Sep 2019 01:48 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with a daily dose of exclusive news.

According to our sources, Zee TV’s Aghori will soon go off-air.

The show is produced by Essel Vision Pvt Ltd.

Repeated attempts to make the show work seemed to have not been quite successful resulting in the show shutting shops.

According to our highly placed sources, the show will go off-air from 28th September.

The show stars Gaurav Chopra, Simran Kaur, and Parag Tyagi in pivot roles.

We couldn’t connect with the production house and the channel spokesperson for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

past seven days