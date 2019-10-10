Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega completes 300 episodes

MUMBAI: The cast of Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is a celebratory mood as they have successfully completed 300 episodes on air.

Produced by Shoonya Square, the series has kept viewers hooked from the time of its launch. It has fared well on the rating charts and is appreciated for its great storyline and the outstanding performances of the actors.

The show’s lead Kanika Mann, who plays the role of Guddan, shared a few pictures of the celebration held on the show achieving another high. Take a look!