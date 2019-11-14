Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya crosses yet another glorious milestone

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular, top-rated primetime drama - Kumkum Bhagya, has been ruling audiences’ hearts over the past five years with the chemistry of its leads Abhi-Pragya and its intriguing plot replete with twists, turns and surprises. Produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and featuring actors Shabir Ahluwalia (as Abhi) and Sriti Jha (as Pragya), this family drama explores and brings to life a whole gamut of emotions and the delicate intricacies of human relationships. It has been a roaring success on viewership charts ever since its launch and looks like there is no stopping the show as Kumkum Bhagya completes 1500 episodes this week!



The contrasting personalities of its lead protagonists – the flamboyant, rockstar Abhi and the prim and proper, bespectacled, girl-next-door Pragya reinstate one’s belief in the fact that opposites do attract. The show delves into the dynamics between a motley set of characters in Abhi Pragya’s lives, each of who have won the hearts of viewers in their individual capacity. The emotional sway the show commands over audiences is evident in the passionate response it receives each time Abhi Pragya part or reunite!



Speaking about the show’s achievements, Zee TV Business Head, Aparna Bhosle said, “Kumkum Bhagya is one of our deeply cherished fiction properties that has

continued to captivate audiences even 5 years after its launch. In terms of brand loyalty, it has helped Zee TV grow year-on-year. The affinity the show and its protagonists Abhi- Pragya enjoy makes Zee TV the viewers’ preferred weekday primetime destination. We are proud to see the show cross the 1500 episode milestone. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor for their dedication in driving the show, and hope that, together, we continue to scale new heights and achieve many more milestones.”



Speaking about reaching this incredible milestone, actor Shabir Ahluwalia who plays the role of Abhi, said, “Reaching 1500 episode, that too while remaining one of Zee TV’s top-rated primetime shows, is truly a surreal feeling. I would like to thank my fellow co-stars, the entire crew, Ekta Kapoor, Zee TV, Balaji Telefilms and all our fans for making this possible. There are many more untold stories and twists in the plot to be brought into the lives of Abhi and Pragya, we still have a long way to go!”



Talking about the milestone of 1500 episodes as well, actor Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya said, “On completing 1500 episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, I would like to take the opportunity to thank our fans and the whole Kumkum Bhagya team for the constant love and affection they’ve always showered on us. It is this support that has driven us to put our best foot forward and accomplish what we have. It has been a great journey so far and we have miles to go!”

In the days leading up to the 1500th episode, viewers have seen Abhi and Pragya get close. But will they rekindle their love story or will there be a dramatic turn once again? What we can tell you is that Kumkum Bhagya’s 1500-milestone episode is something you cannot miss!