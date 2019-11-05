News

Zee TV’s Lagao Boli and Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul to END on...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently launched two new shows Lagao Boli- Sabse Kam Sabse Anokhi which is hosted by Paritosh Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani and Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul.

Lagao Boli is live game show where a person gets an opportunity to take home a brand new car every week. While, Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul is a game show where Bollywood celebs come and play many entertaining games.

TellyChakkar has learnt that both the shows are expected to end very soon.

Our sources inform that Lagao Boli will air its last episode on 10 November and Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul’s last episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty telecast date is 16 November.

Zee TV is set to launch a new fiction drama Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai premiering from 12 November.

past seven days