Zee TV’s #MaaMainTheekHoon initiative puts a smile on the faces of mothers across the world

MUMBAI: As the world grapples with a pandemic and all of us stick indoors during the crucial phase of social distancing, India’s leading Hindi general entertainment channel - Zee TV has time and again tried to spread positivity through its engaging content offerings and digital initiatives aimed at uplifting moods and beating the gloom. This Mother's Day, the channel launched another innovative and unique campaign, #MaaMainTheekHoon, to reassure mothers across the world that their children are safe and sound during the lockdown.

That her children are very special for every mother is stating the obvious. We all know how our mothers keep worrying about us and our well-being. Especially during times of crisis such as the current lockdown, many of us stay away from our moms and no matter how old or independent we are, they stay restless with thoughts about our health, what we may have eaten, what challenges may have come our way and so on! That’s exactly how selfless a mother’s love is and to celebrate that, this Mother’s Day, instead of flowers, chocolates or cakes, Zee TV started a campaign #MaaMainTheekHoon that intends to send across a message of assurance that actually matters to all the mothers. The biggest gift we can give our mothers in such difficult times is not a surprise, but re-assurance that we are taking care of ourselves and adapting to these unprecedented events.

The channel kickstarted the #MaaMainTheekHoon initiative with Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura who is currently in Mumbai, away from his mother who stays in Delhi. He posted a touching home video reassuring his mom that during these testing times, he has adapted beautifully to all the changes and is taking good care of himself. In less than 24 hours, several fans from Manit Joura’s and Zee TV’s collective follower base posted similar videos of their well-being as a symbol of reassurance for their mothers. Several Zee TV artistes including the likes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Guddan (Kanika Mann) and Akshat (Nishant Singh Malkani), Tujhse Hai Raabta's Kalyani (Reem Shaikh), Qurbaan Hua's Neel (Karan Jotwani) and Chahat (Pratibha Ranta) have also joined in and through the initiative have tried to give their mothers the reassurance that they are fine through a positive message and a picture of them doing a household chore.

Manit Joura of Kundali Bhagya fame also shared a beautiful message that will surely make everyone realise how mothers play such a huge part in shaping their child’s future. Manit revealed, “I have always been extremely close to my mother and I cannot even imagine being separated from her. But due to the unfortunate circumstances, I’m not around my mother on such a special day. Sadly, this year, I cannot do even a small gesture to show how much I appreciate everything she’s ever done for me, because life wouldn’t have been what it is today, and I wouldn’t have been the best version of myself, if not for her. She always kept telling me how I needed to be self-sufficient, learn how to do household chores all by myself, and today when I’m doing all the daily chores by myself, I just wish I could be half as dedicated and caring as she is! But I’m trying to. My routine these days has been something I have seen my mother do all her life and I finally realise how beautifully and effortlessly she’s handled everything. Kudos to her. I really miss her, and I hope to see her soon and celebrate her.”

So what are you waiting for? Share a token of love with your mom by uploading a picture of yourself doing a household chore and reassure your mothers how you are doing fine with the hashtag #MaaMainTheekHoon

