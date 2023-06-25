Zee TV’s Maitree takes a 6-month leap, actor Kunal Karan Kapoor to play the negative lead!

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who went from being soul sisters to enemies. With all the intriguing twists and turns coming up, the viewers will also witness a 6-month leap and a grand comeback of Maitree’s deceased husband, Saaransh.



Stepping in the shoes of Saaransh, will be none other than popular actor, Kunal Karan Kapoor. With Saaransh’s re-entry, how will it affect Maitree’s life with her current husband, Harsh (played by Samarth Jurel). Post the leap, viewers will witness that after Saaransh gets to know that Ashish(Bhaweeka’s Husband) has passed away in a fire accident, he will take advantage of the situation and enter the house saying that he is Ashish so that he can take revenge from Maitree. But soon, his real identity will get disclosed.



Kunal Karan Kapoor said, “My last show with Zee TV was Woh Apna Sa in 2018, so I am coming back on Zee TV after almost 5 years now. I don’t play negative roles very often, so portraying Saaransh will definitely be an interesting challenge for me, especially after returning to television after 1 year. I have mostly played the role of ideal man on screen; therefore, I am very excited for my fans and the viewers of the show to see me as a vindictive person. I have started shooting for the show and I can say this already that every team member is very kind as they all have welcomed me with open arms.”

While Kunal is ecstatic to return on television and play a negative role on screen, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Maitree will save herself and Harsh (Samarth Jurel) from the malicious plan of Saaransh.

