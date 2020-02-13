News

Zee TV’s Manmohini to replace Yeh Teri Galiyan

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Feb 2020 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV will soon pull the plug on Cinevistaas’s Yeh Teri Galiyan which stars Avinash Mishra and Vrushika Mehta in the lead roles.

According to our sources, LSD Films’ Manmohini, which was reported to be going off-air, will be shifted to Yeh Teri Galiyan timeslot i.e. 7pm.

The changes are expected to take place from 25 February as Full House Media’s Qurbaan Hua is getting launched.

Qurbaan Hua will star Aap Ke Aa Jane Se fame Karan Jotwani who is paired opposite newbie Pratibha Ranta.

We also mentioned about Ekta Kapoor’s Haiwaan going off air and Daayan will replace Haiwaan at 7pm on weekends while Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will be launched on 29 February.

(Also Read: Merger Alert: Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta actors to star in Qurbaan Hua!)  

Tags Zee TV Manmohini Yeh Teri Galiyan Avinash Mishra Vrushika Mehta Aap Ke Aa Jane Se Qurbaan Hua Karan Jotwani Pratibha Ranta Ekta Kapoor Haiwaan Daayan Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving 10 million mark on Instagram

Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here