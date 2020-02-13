Zee TV’s Manmohini to replace Yeh Teri Galiyan

MUMBAI: Zee TV will soon pull the plug on Cinevistaas’s Yeh Teri Galiyan which stars Avinash Mishra and Vrushika Mehta in the lead roles.

According to our sources, LSD Films’ Manmohini, which was reported to be going off-air, will be shifted to Yeh Teri Galiyan timeslot i.e. 7pm.

The changes are expected to take place from 25 February as Full House Media’s Qurbaan Hua is getting launched.

Qurbaan Hua will star Aap Ke Aa Jane Se fame Karan Jotwani who is paired opposite newbie Pratibha Ranta.

We also mentioned about Ekta Kapoor’s Haiwaan going off air and Daayan will replace Haiwaan at 7pm on weekends while Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will be launched on 29 February.

