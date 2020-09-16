Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta to go off-air?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular Tujhse Hai Raabta was recently in the news when the female protagonist Reem Shaikh, who gained immense popularity as Kalyani, decided to quit the show. However, she soon put up a post mentioning about continuing in the show (Read here: Reem Shaikh confirms NOT quitting Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta; says “I intend to continue doing the show.”continue-doing).

Now, as per the latest development, we hear that Sonali Jaffar’s Tujhse Hai Raabta is most likely to come to an end.

The show took a leap sometime back and has always managed to keep viewers engaged with its high-end drama.

However, since Zee TV already has long list of line-ups of shows like Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare, Balaji Telefilms’ Brahmarakshas season 2, Shoonya Square’s Apna Time Aayega and Bodhi Tree’s Hamari Wali Good News, there high chances that channel will pull the plug on Tujhse Hai Raabta.

There is no doubt the show has enjoyed its bit of fame and it is well said nothing lasts forever.

We tried reaching out to producer Sonali Jaffar but she remained unavailable for a comment.