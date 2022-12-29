Zee TV’s upcoming show Maitree comes with a promising story, check out what goes behind the promo

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world and this time we are here with news on ZEE TV’s new show- Maitree and it stars Shrenu Parikh in the titular role.

The promo of the show tells us that the serial is going to be about two best friends who are soul-sisters and have lived the major part of their lives together as friends and nothing could break their friendship.

Maitree is someone who can do anything for Nandini and as Nandini jumps into a lake and struggles, Maitree risks her own life to save her friend. We see how Maitree’s mother is also so sure of their bond.

However, in a major turn of events, something happens that forever leaves a big cut in their bond as we see Maitree blaming Nandini for betraying her in the worst possible ways.

Now according to the bts of the promo, we see that there is going to a beautiful house with perfect greenery. Along with the great bonding of the characters on-screen, we get to see what goes into the making of such scenes that make those bonding moments realistic. We see how the two sisters are well connected with each other and how they love their mother so much.

Also we cannot miss out from noticing how Shrenu always has a mini fan in her hand.

Shrenu Parikh and Bhaweeka Chaudhary surely share a great bonding even off the camera and they look gorgeous in their bridal avatar, which in the promo is going to be a serious confrontation scene.

