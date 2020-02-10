Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galliyaan and Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai to join Mahasangam in Manmohini

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Mahasangam in Zee TV’s Manmohini. We already reported about Guddan, Ishq Subhan Allah and Tujhse Hai Raabta cast to be seen in Manmohini for Shiv and Ananya’s wedding rituals.

Now, the latest update is that Yeh Teri Galliyaan and Dil Yeh Ziddi hai cast members will also join the celebration. Asmita- Shaan from Yeh Teri Galiyaan and Anshuman-Kajal from Dil yeh Ziddi Hai will make their grand entries in Manmohini to celebrate Shiv and Ananya’s wedding rituals.

A source revealed that “Mohini, Ananya and Guddan will dance on Aastha Gill’s popular number Naagin din gin while the rest of the cast will also perform to various blockbuster songs”.

We couldn’t connect with the actors or the channel’s spokesperson for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.