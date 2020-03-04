Zee TV's Manmohini to shut shop?

MUMBAI: Manmohini airs on Zee TV since 27 November 2018 and is created by Prateek R Sharma. From November 2018 to November 2019, the series featured Reyhna Malhotra, Giaa Manek, Ankit Siwach, and Garima Singh Rathore in the lead roles. It revamped with a new season on 12 November 2019 starring Reyhna Malhotra, Karam Rajpal, and Vaishali Takkar.

As per media reports, Manmohini has a good bank of episodes and will wind up the shoot in the first week of March. The reports also suggest that Arvind Babbal show Kyun Rishton Main Katti Batti will take its place. The show stars Neha Marda and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi.

As per the reports, the show is likely to go off air in the first week of April. However, the team might take a small break from shooting as they have a good bank.

