Zee TV's show Yeh Teri Galiyan to witness a leap; a surprise awaiting for the fans

24 Jan 2020 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Teri Galiyan is one of the popular shows of the small screen. Vrushika Mehta and Avinash Mishra's jodi is one of the most loved on-screen jodis of the Telly world.

The show has witnessed lots of ups and downs in Shaan and Puchki's life till now. And now, as per the ongoing track, the show is set to take a leap of 6 months. Well, with the leap, there will be several changes taking place in the show's track. 

Shaan and Asmita's life will be completely changed. In the latest promos doing the rounds of the social media, we will see Asmita in a brand new avatar.

Vrushika will play a dual role in the show and her new character's name will be Devika. She will be a rockstar in the serial. Devika's character will be exactly the opposite of Asmita.

Shan will bump into Devika and would want help to save his daughter Krishi. The story will turn quite interesting with Vrushika's double role in the show. 

A lot of drama is awaiting in the upcoming episodes. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments. 

