ZEE5’s 'Love, Sleep, Repeat' to return with season 2

By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Dec 2019 07:28 PM

MUMBAI: ZEE5’s 'Love, Sleep, Repeat' is set to return with season 2. 

The youth based series was bankrolled by acclaimed producer Rashmi Sharma, the maker of well-known television shows such as Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Shakti and many others. 'Love, Sleep, Repeat' marked Rashmi Sharma’s debut on digital platform. It was adapted from Anmol Rana’s best-selling novel 7 Days Without featuring Priyal Gor, Anshuman Malhotra, Harshadaa Vijay, Raima Sen, Priya Banerjee, and Teena Singh in prominent roles.

The seven episode comedy drama series was directed by Abhishek Dogra and penned down by well-known writer Sharad Tripathi.

The storyline revolved around Vishwas’ journey where seven different girls come into his life and teach him a lesson sorely needed. 

