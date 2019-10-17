News

ZEE5's latest series 'Bhram' is one of its kind psychological thriller with a gripping storyline!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: 2019 is the year that has seen Indian cinema progress to greater heights not just in mainstream cinema but even in the OTT space. ZEE5 has become a forerunner when it comes to delivering fresh and original content and there's no slowing them down. The OTT giant is coming out with a new series titled 'Bhram' which will be a one of its kind psychological thriller with an extra topping of horror.

The genre of psychological thrillers is rarely tapped into, owing to its complexity and the extreme efforts needed to pull it off successfully. ZEE5 isn't one to back down from making daring and new content and with 'Bhram' they plan to open the doors to this genre given how it is one of the most followed themes.

Bhram is the story of a novelist essayed by Kalki Koechlin, who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how she goes through the many eccentric emotions while pursuing a story.

'Bhram' stars Kalki Koechlin in the lead along with Sanjay Suir, Bhumika Chawla, Eijaz Khan.

The series is written by K Hari Kumar and is directed by Sangeeth Sivan and is all set to start streaming on 24th of October 2019

