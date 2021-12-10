Zeenat Aman, Poonam Dhillon and Anita Raj to be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show 

MUMBAI: This upcoming weekend pack your bags for a trip down memory lane! Gracing the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show will be veteran actresses Zeenat Aman, Poonam Dhillon and Anita Raj! Get ready for a nostalgic Sunday as the trio share some precious memories, both on and off-screen. Also, watch as host Kapil Sharma tickles his guests’ funny bone by asking hilarious and quirky questions to them! Not only that but Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda raise the entertainment notch with their amusing antics!

Watch on as the beauties let the cat out of the bag on some of the biggest superstars of Bollywood! Not only that but the actresses talk about their life and career and work with great directors like Raj Kapoor. Also, Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma do a bike race which his trio guests also participate in.

Don’t forget to tune in this upcoming weekend! Tune in to watch The Kapil Sharma Show only on Sony Entertainment Television, this Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM.