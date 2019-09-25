Zuber K. Khan gets a special tattoo for mom

Actor Zuber K. Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with "Lekar Hum Deewana Dil" and has done shows like "Naagin 3" and "Manmohini", credits his mother for his success. So, to honour her, he has now got a special tattoo.

"I only got one (tattoo) which is on my right inner wrist. That tattoo signifies the name of my mother. Though it is said that Muslims can't have tattoos, I did it because whatever I'm today is because of my mother and she is my inspiration," he said.

Initially, he told her that the tattoo was temporary.

"A few days later, I told her that it was permanent. I was expecting her to be angry but she was okay though her eyes welled up. I rarely express my love to her," he said.