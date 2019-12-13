News

Zuber Khan bags & TV's Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
13 Dec 2019 05:57 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the latest news from the Television industry.

Actor Zuber Khan who was seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Manmohini will soon be seen in &TV's Laal Ishq.

According to our sources, the story will see Zuber don a banker's role. The story will revolve around a lady who will transform herself magically by changing her sarees. The narrative will further see many ups and downs in Zuber's character and his journey of survival.

When contacted, Zuber said, "Supernatural is a running genre and its working really well. I am happy that I got to play something like this. The shoot was an amazing experience and playing banker was challenging. But I am happy to see the output."

Zuber also has a Bollywood project in his kitty which will soon be released.

