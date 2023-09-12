BTS fans, mark your calendars! The concert film "Yet To Come" is set to premiere on OTT, and here's when you can catch it

MUMBAI: BTS: Yet to Come, the concert movie of K-pop idols BTS, will be available globally on an OTT platform starting from November 9. The idea behind the OTT release is to celebrate the glitz and glamour of K-pop.

The BTS "Yet to Come" concert, featuring the seven-member boy band, took place in Busan in October last year. The event supported the Korean port city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and was held at the Asiad Main Stadium, drawing in around 50,000 attendees.

The concert was also available for live streaming on Weverse, the fan platform operated by Hybe. In the film, BTS delivered 19 of their popular tracks, such as ‘Dynamite‘, ‘Butter’, ‘Run’, ‘MIC Drop’, and the title track, ‘Yet To Come’. The movie had its global big-screen release, including in India, on February 1 earlier this year.

BTS is currently on a break from their group activities as members Suga, Jin, and J-Hope fulfill their mandatory military duties.

Once all the members of the band complete their mandatory military duties (RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are yet to enlist), BTS plans to release the 10-year anniversary album of their third LP, 'The Most Beautiful Moment In Life.'

Also Read- BTS' J-Hope's net worth has been disclosed, showcasing a flourishing solo career, investments in real estate, and lucrative endorsements with luxury brands. As the wealthiest member of the boy band, his financial success is noteworthy.

The third LP, 'The Most Beautiful Moment In Life,' played a crucial role in transforming BTS into the global sensation they are today.

Looking ahead, BTS has plans to release a new album in 2025. However, before that, fans can anticipate Jungkook's debut solo album titled 'Golden,' set to be released on November 3. The excitement for both the group's future projects and individual solo endeavors continues to build.

Also Read- The individual who stalked BTS' V and presented him with a marriage certificate has been apprehended by the police. Authorities have issued a ban, prohibiting her from approaching the K-pop idol in the future. Further details are available below.

Credit goes to Koimoi.

