Matthew Perry Death: Must Read! “Drowning…”911 call made from the Friends’ actor’s Los Angeles residence revealed

MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete shock when actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 29th October. The actor, 54 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has now revealed the reason behind Matthew's untimely demise.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said that although the toxicology reports of the actor were pending but no drugs were found at the scene and also no foul play has been suspected. There has been much speculation about Perry’s death where many are saying that he was murdered and others said that it was a revenge killing.

Perry was known for his struggle with Alcohol and prescription drugs addiction which he had revealed in his memoir; Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

Now a chilling 911 call recording made from Matthew Perry’s home has been released. A man was heard saying “Drowning. Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.”

After a two-hour pickleball game, Matthew had returned to his home in Los Angeles. He had sent his assistant on an errand and after 2 hours of his return he found Perry unresponsive in the jacuzzi and called the police.

Friends was a hit sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004 and the other cast members included Jeniffer Aniston, David Shwimmer, Matt LeBlac and Lisa Kudrow. Matthew has been part of other shows like The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Scrubs and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Matthew’s family said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Warner Bros’, the producer of the show Friends released a statement that read, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

