Matthew Perry Death: Must Read! “Drowning…”911 call made from the Friends’ actor’s Los Angeles residence revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said that although the toxicology reports of the actor were pending but no drugs were found at the scene and also no foul play has been suspected.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 12:31
Matthew Perry

MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete shock when actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 29th October. The actor, 54 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has now revealed the reason behind Matthew's untimely demise.

Also Read- Rest in peace! Friends star Matthew Perry is no more, found dead in his LA home

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said that although the toxicology reports of the actor were pending but no drugs were found at the scene and also no foul play has been suspected. There has been much speculation about Perry’s death where many are saying that he was murdered and others said that it was a revenge killing.            

Perry was known for his struggle with Alcohol and prescription drugs addiction which he had revealed in his memoir; Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”  

Now a chilling 911 call recording made from Matthew Perry’s home has been released. A man was heard saying “Drowning. Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.”

After a two-hour pickleball game, Matthew had returned to his home in Los Angeles. He had sent his assistant on an errand and after 2 hours of his return he found Perry unresponsive in the jacuzzi and called the police.  

Friends was a hit sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004 and the other cast members included Jeniffer Aniston, David Shwimmer, Matt LeBlac and Lisa Kudrow. Matthew has been part of other shows like The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Scrubs and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Also Read- Marvellous! Madonna achieved one more milestone by becoming the highest-selling female recording artist

Matthew’s family said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Warner Bros’, the producer of the show Friends released a statement that read, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-HindustanTimes

undefined Matthew Perry Friends Jenniffer Aniston Courtney Cox David Shwimmer Lisa Kudrow Chandler Rachael Phoebe Mónica Buzz News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 12:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a heated argument as the latter warns Abhishek to stay away from Isha asks him to stop playing with Isha’s mind and makes it clear that he is her boyfriend
MUMBAI: We have already seen how Abhishek and Isha’s love story made headlines outside and inside of Bigg Boss.Even on...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Wow! Wagle family to appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati?
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Wow! Pashminna participate in the Shikara race
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television.The star Plus show has taken a leap...
Exclusive! I realized that I have a knack of directing and was inclined towards learning all what goes behind the camera: Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI:Fahmaan Khan is a talented actor and needs no introduction.He has been a part of television’s most popular daily...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Angad comes to Save Sahiba, Angad tries to kill Romi
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday
Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avengers
What! Iconic portal scene of Avengers: Endgame was ruined like THIS, studio corrected the mistake in time
Deadpool
Woah! Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4 to stick to their 2024 release, making of the same to be on top priority after Hollywood strike ends
The Crown
Wow! Here's when the final season of The Crown would be releasing
He's a very mysterious character
Mike Colter on his role in 'Plane': He's a very mysterious character
why he sold most of his cars
Whoa! Virat Kohli reveals why he sold most of his cars, says “I was like this is pointless…”
Megha Chakraborty
Exclusive! Megha Chakraborty aka your beloved Imlie talks about her experience working on the show, her meeting with Sumbul and Fahmaan and more, check out