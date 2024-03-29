Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr passes away at 87

Louis Gossett Jr, the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar, has passed away. He was 87 years old, reported The Associated Press. Gossett won the Oscar for his performance in “An Officer and a Gentleman".
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 20:06
Louis

MUMBAI: Louis Gossett Jr, the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar, has passed away. He was 87 years old, reported The Associated Press.

Gossett won the Oscar for his performance in “An Officer and a Gentleman". He has also bagged an Emmy for his role in the seminal TV mini-series “Roots".

Also read -Selena Gomez 'didn't know how to cope with bipolar disorder'

Gossett's nephew told AP that the actor died on Thursday night in California's Santa Monica. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Louis Gossett Jr, according to AP, always thought of his early career as a reverse Cinderella story, with success finding him from an early age and propelling him forward, toward his Academy Award.

Just like fairytale, Gossett got his first acting credit at high school with “You Can’t Take It with You" while he was sidelined from the basketball team because of an injury.

In his 2010 memoir “An Actor and a Gentleman", Gossett wrote that he was hooked, and so was the audience.

It was his English teacher who nudged him to go to Manhattan to try out for “Take a Giant Step". This is how he landed his Broadway debut in 1953 at age 16.

“I knew too little to be nervous," Gossett wrote. “In retrospect, I should have been scared to death as I walked onto that stage, but I wasn’t."

On a basketball and drama scholarship, Gossett attended the New York University. He was soon acting and singing on TV shows.

In 1961, Gossett went to Hollywood for the first time to make a version of Broadway production “A Raisin in the Sun."

Gossett became the third Black Oscar nominee in the supporting actor category in 1983. He won for his performance as the intimidating Marine drill instructor in “An Officer and a Gentleman" opposite Richard Gere and Debra Winger. He also won a Golden Globe for the same role.

“More than anything, it was a huge affirmation of my position as a Black actor," he wrote in his memoir.

Also read -Matthew Perry shares candid picture of his struggles with sobriety

“The Oscar gave me the ability of being able to choose good parts in movies like ‘Enemy Mine,’ ‘Sadat’ and ‘Iron Eagle,’" Gossett said in Dave Karger's 2024 book “50 Oscar Nights."

He said his statue was in storage.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Mint 

 

Louis Gossett Oscars roots an officer and a Gentleman Cinderella Hollywood Buzz TellyChakkar Louis Gossett Oscars Roots an officer and a Gentleman Cinderella Hollywood Buzz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 20:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Alia Bhatt mesmerizes the audience at the Hope Gala 2024 with her beautiful voice
MUMBAI: Among the most well-known actresses from the Hindi film industry is Alia Bhatt. With roles in the films Student...
Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth starrer to be based on the subject of time travel?
MUMBAI: One of the most loved filmmakers of Indian cinema is Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director has made movies like Kaithi...
Crew day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's flight to take off very well
MUMBAI: Movie Crew has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement was made, later we have seen...
Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr passes away at 87
MUMBAI: Louis Gossett Jr, the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar, has passed away. He was 87 years old,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: OH NO! Yashwant Rao criticizes Shikha for reading her husband Chinmay’s letter
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kriti Sanon shares the picture with her 'Crew', writes, "Its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had"
MUMBAI: The highly-anticipated 'Crew' has been released in the cinemas today with a unanimously positive response from...
Recent Stories
Alia
Alia Bhatt mesmerizes the audience at the Hope Gala 2024 with her beautiful voice
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ayesha
Ayesha Khan reveals that she would love to work in Pakistani serials
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Here’s how Competishun aims to empower IIT-JEE, NEET, KVPY, and NTSE aspirants across India
Rohit
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s latest reel is the most ADORABLE thing on the internet today!
Kanwar Dhillon
Kanwar Dhillon’s heart melts with ‘THIS’ GESTURE of girlfriend Alice Kaushik and it is adorable!
Preeti Singh Thakur
Preeti Singh Thakur roped in for Boyhood Production's show on COLORS titled Krishna Mohini - Exclusive!
Mannara
Mannara Chopra is on cloud nine as THIS superstar actor wished her on her birthday