RIP! Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher died due to Lung cancer, Publicist CONFIRMS

The two television roles that made Braugher most famous were Detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street and Captain Ray Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In 1998, he received an Emmy for his performance in the Homicide, and in 2006, he was awarded another one for the crime thriller Thief.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 15:34
Andre Braugher

MUMBAI: Actor Andre Braugher won two Emmy Awards, passed away from lung cancer after being diagnosed with the disease several months ago, his publicist confirmed this to a popular news portal. Monday marked the 61-year-old's death.

(Also read: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to end with Season 8

Jennifer Allen, the late actor's publicist, told The Associated Press that the actor had passed away at the age of 61 following a brief illness. After his death was announced, a lot of people were devastated, and many online users expressed their sadness on many platforms. Many people shared their responses on X. Some shared their best moments from the movies and television shows he has worked on. Others praised him as "an underrated actor with outstanding performances."

In addition to receiving Golden Globe nominations for his roles in Thief and ABC's Gideon's Crossing, Braugher was nominated for four Emmys for his work on the eight-season television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

He most recently starred in the biographical drama She Said, which tells the narrative of the investigative journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story, with Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. He is survived by his three sons and his wife, the actress Ami Brabson, whom he met while working on the set of Homicide.

(Also read:Shocking! The Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci reveals being diagnosed with lung cancer despite being a ‘non-smoker’, “I’m in the hospital”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Latestly

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 15:34

