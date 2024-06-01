RIP! Christian Oliver's last Instagram post from the island of the fatal plane crash where he and his daughters lost their lives

Along with Christian, the plane crash killed his daughters Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, as well as the pilot, Robert Sachs. Christian had spent the holidays on the island with his family, and they had even celebrated the New Year there. The actor's most recent Instagram post features a photo of the family having fun on the island.
Christian

MUMBAI: Christian Oliver, a Hollywood actor known for roles in films such as Indiana Jones and Speed Racer, among others, perished in a plane crash near a private island in the eastern Caribbean on January 4, Thursday. Along with Christian, the plane crash killed his daughters Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, as well as the pilot, Robert Sachs.

Christian had spent the holidays on the island with his family, and they had even celebrated the New Year there. The actor's most recent Instagram post features a photo of the family having fun on the island.

 
Christian took to Instagram after the new year to offer a family photo in which he can be seen chilling with his daughters, among other things. "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love…2024 her we come!" his post caption reads.

The post's comments section is suddenly flooded with messages from fans mourning the deaths of the actor and his daughters. "My deepest sympathy to his wife on the unimaginable loss of Husband and two daughters. There are no words," read one comment.

"It feels so surreal, and I can’t imagine the pain that the mother of your children is going through… sending you and the family, my deepest, heartfelt love, and I know there’s nothing that I could say that would assuage the bereavement of those who love you including me," another user commented.

Christian is well-recognized for his role in the Cobra 11 television series. He has also appeared in films such as Subject Two, The Good German, Valkyrie, The Three Musketeers, House of Good and Evil, Timeless, and Hunters.

Christian was married to Jessica Muroz, and they filed for divorce in 2021. She has yet to make an official statement about her ex-husband and daughters' deaths.

