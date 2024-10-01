RIP! X-Men actor Adan Canto passes away at 42

MUMBAI: Well known Mexican-American actor Adan Canto who transitioned from a singer to an influential personality in Hollywood has sadly passed away. He was 42 years old. The Narcos actor lost his battle to appendiceal cancer on 8th January.

Also Read-Heartbreaking! Christian Oliver's wife finally talks about losing her 'beloved family members', including her husband and two daughters

Adan was born in Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1981 and was raised in Texas. At the age of 16 he began his journey of music. He then appeared in several commercials that eventually laid the foundation to his acting career and his role in Kevin Williamson's 2013 Fox drama series, The Following, changed the game for him.

Adan then appeared in series like Designated Survivor, Mixology and Blood & Oil.

Adan was last seen as gangster Arman Morales opposite Élodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady which was produced by Warner Bros. HE also plated the role of Minister Lara in Netflix's Narcos.

Also Read-Must Read! Michael Bolton goes through brain tumor surgery, takes break from touring

His role of Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past, got him widespread recognition.

Due to his failing health Canto could not be part of The Cleaning Lady’s season 3. His other notable works include 2 Hearts, Bruised (Halle Berry's directorial debut), and Agent Game.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes