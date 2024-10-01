RIP! X-Men actor Adan Canto passes away at 42

He was 42 years old. The Narcos actor lost his battle to appendiceal cancer on 8th January.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 18:09
Adan

MUMBAI: Well known Mexican-American actor Adan Canto who transitioned from a singer to an influential personality in Hollywood has sadly passed away. He was 42 years old. The Narcos actor lost his battle to appendiceal cancer on 8th January. 

Also Read-Heartbreaking! Christian Oliver's wife finally talks about losing her 'beloved family members', including her husband and two daughters

Adan was born in Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1981 and was raised in Texas. At the age of 16 he began his journey of music. He then appeared in several commercials that eventually laid the foundation to his acting career and his role in Kevin Williamson's 2013 Fox drama series, The Following, changed the game for him.

Adan then appeared in series like Designated Survivor, Mixology and Blood & Oil. 

Adan was last seen as gangster Arman Morales opposite Élodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady which was produced by Warner Bros. HE also plated the role of Minister Lara in Netflix's Narcos.

Also Read-Must Read! Michael Bolton goes through brain tumor surgery, takes break from touring

His role of Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past, got him widespread recognition. 

Due to his failing health Canto could not be part of The Cleaning Lady’s season 3. His other notable works include 2 Hearts, Bruised (Halle Berry's directorial debut), and Agent Game.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-HindustanTimes

undefined Adan Canto X-Men Narcos The Cleaning Lady Texas appendiceal cancer Mexico Mixology Blood & Oil Buzz News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Waah! These pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Sangeet ceremony will surely bring a smile to your face, check it out
MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare...
Producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal Have Brought For Their Audience A Twisted Tale Of Saas and Bahu With Their New Venture On Star Plus, Aankh Micholi
MUMBAI : Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a...
Uorfi Javed proposed to Rahul Shetty On The Stage Of Star Plus Show Dance + Pro, Did Rahul Accept The Proposal?
MUMBAI : Star Plus is back with the seventh season of Dance Plus, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and...
Pushpa Impossible: Wow! Dilip overcame his fear and stood on his feet
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Vanshaj: OMG! Yuvika warns Kabir not to threaten his mother again
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Suryapratap blesses Dhruv and Tara
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Ira
Waah! These pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Sangeet ceremony will surely bring a smile to your face, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Christian
RIP! Christian Oliver's last Instagram post from the island of the fatal plane crash where he and his daughters lost their lives
Justin
What! Justin Bieber reveals that he called Selena Gomez everyday after their split, latter didn't pick up
Robert
What! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: Engaged and Expecting
Andre Braugher
RIP! Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher died due to Lung cancer, Publicist CONFIRMS
Yet
BTS fans, mark your calendars! The concert film "Yet To Come" is set to premiere on OTT, and here's when you can catch it
Scarlett
Woah! Check out the salary growth of Marvel fame Scarlett Johansson