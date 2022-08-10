'Walking Dead' actor Jansen Panettiere dies aged 28

Actor Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere who followed his sister into show business with appearances on 'Even Stevens', 'Blues Clues', 'Ice Age: The Meltdown' and 'The Walking Dead', died in New York aged 28.
Jansen Panettiere dies aged 28

MUMBAI :Actor Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere who followed his sister into show business with appearances on 'Even Stevens', 'Blues Clues', 'Ice Age: The Meltdown' and 'The Walking Dead', died in New York aged 28.

A rep for the actor confirmed the news, but did not reveal the cause of death or other details, reports 'Deadline'.

Born on September 25, 1994 in Palisades, New York, Panettiere earned his first credits as a voice actor before landing a 2002 appearance on Disney Channel's 'Even Stevens' starring a young Shia LaBeouf. Subsequent credits include 2003 appearances on the sitcom 'Hope & Faith' and the drama 'Third Watch', and the following year he voiced the recurring character Periwinkle on 'Blue's Clues'.

As a voice actor, his credits include '100 Things To Do Before Middle School', 'Robots', 'Ice Age: The Meltdown', and 'The X's',among others.

Onscreen, he had roles in Nickelodeon's 'The Last Day of Summer' (earning a Young Artiste Award nomination), 'The Babysitters', 'Major Crimes', and in an episode of 'The Walking Dead' in 2019. His most recent credit is the 2022 film 'Love and Love Not'.

Panettiere appeared alongside his sister in the 2004 Disney Channel movie 'Tiger Cruise'.

In 2019, he co-starred in MTV's 'How High 2'.

Panettiere also was an artist, and shared his paintings on Instagram and on his website.


SOURCE -IANS

 

SOURCE -IANS
