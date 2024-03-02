What! Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo is imprisoned on the charges of sexual harassment

MUMBAI: Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo's old case involving sexual misconduct with a young man is back in the news. As per a report in The Straits Times, the 79-year-old who gave a stellar performance as Oh Il-nam in Squid Game faces imprisonment of a year.

He was accused of kissing and groping a young woman in 2017. The prosecution has demanded that he serve jail time of that tenure. The case was first filed in December 2021 and in November 2022, he was indicted on charges of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

While the case was dismissed in April 2022, it got reopened on the request of the alleged victim. The case was on trial at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office. The prosecution said he should be banned from working with children and young people.

It seems the actor denied all the accusations of forcibly kissing and groping the young man. She said she had sought an apology but he refused the same. As per a statement released by Korean broadcaster JTBC, he had only held the woman's hand and later said sorry. He has denied any kind of sexual misconduct.

He reportedly said, "I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges." He said he was devastated to be making rounds of the Court at this juncture of life. He further said, "It’s so painful and hard to stand in this court at this age like this. It is miserable that the last chapter of my life to end in such a way, making my whole life fall apart."

Oh Young Soo made everyone sit up and take notice with a wonderful performance in Squid Game. He won a Golden Globe Award for his performance in the Best Supporting Actor in a Series category. He was even nominated at the Emmys in the Drama section.

