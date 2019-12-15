Congratulations: Hina Khan is Insta Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: From making a mark as Akshara in Star Plus’ popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to now being popularly known for her stint as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan is a stunner in true sense.



The beauty has been making headlines ever since her journey in the industry began and made headlines for making an appearance in the Cannes Film Festival. She played the iconic negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



The beauty enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience couldn't seem to stop praising her for her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Recently Hina launched her new song with Priyank Sharma: Ranjhana. It was much applauded by both their fans and beau Rocky Jaiswal.



Hina showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11. She is a fitness enthusiast who loves maintaining a fine balance between her professional and personal lives and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers.



Her posts have more than 170K likes and nearly 1800 comments, and we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.



Here’s a sneak peek into Hina’s Instagram account!