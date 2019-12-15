Features

Congratulations: Hina Khan is Insta Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Dec 2019 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: From making a mark as Akshara in Star Plus’ popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to now being popularly known for her stint as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan is a stunner in true sense.

The beauty has been making headlines ever since her journey in the industry began and made headlines for making an appearance in the Cannes Film Festival. She played the iconic negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.  

The beauty enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience couldn't seem to stop praising her for her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Recently Hina launched her new song with Priyank Sharma: Ranjhana. It was much applauded by both their fans and beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11. She is a fitness enthusiast who loves maintaining a fine balance between her professional and personal lives and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers.

Her posts have more than 170K likes and nearly 1800 comments, and we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Here’s a sneak peek into Hina’s Instagram account!

Tags > Hina Khan, Akshara, Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Komolika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Priyank Sharma, Ranjhana, Rocky Jaiswal, TellyChakkar, Hina Khan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai cast celebrate on turns 500...

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai cast celebrate on turns 500 episodes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon

past seven days