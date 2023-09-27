"I want to create his happily ever after story", says actress Sunayana Fozdar who has adopted a furry friend from Aarey Colony Jungle.

MUMBAI: Actress Sunayana Fozdar reveals that her life has become a rollercoaster ever since she welcomed "Mowgli" into her life on Janmashtami. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress often stays busy with her shoots. Her life changed a few weeks ago when she was shooting in the Aarey Colony Jungle and she met a furry friend seeking shelter and food. She wrote a heartfelt note expressing her love for the Cat that she adopted from the shoot location and took him to her home. She wrote in her caption, "Yes, We named him 'Mowgli' because he was running in Aarey Colony Jungle from the stray dogs. I don't know his story if he was abandoned or ran away. I want to create his happily ever after story".

The actress shared a reel on social media sharing her time with Mowgli. The complete video comprises small clips with captions that tell the entire story of Mowgli coming to her life. The caption on the reel shows the first video of Mowgli. Sunayana writes, "The first time you were rescued and brought on shoot. My co-actors and spot dada telling me that I should adopt him and give him a home." Sunayana feels that it was destiny that brought them together. She further wrote in the video, "Feeling lost when you first came home, maybe trying to trust humans again; Making your first friend; Asking for my mom's acceptance". She also showed her followers, the struggles they went through with the vaccines and doctor visits. The caption reads, "Coping with our days of struggle with your first doctor visit and treatment". It took Mowgli 7 days to warm up to Sunayana and feel at home. The video ends with a sweet message, "Love you too Mowgli".

Sunayana is a very positive person and she often tries to help everyone around her. The actress always carries packets of biscuits and water bottles in her car to share with the needy in the streets. Her Instagram family loves her because she puts content that is positive and warm. One fan took to the comment section and wrote, "Your cat has excellent taste in humans", Actress, Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, "I'm so happy it all fell in place, he is so cute". The fans in the comment section love the bond that the actress shares with her new furry friend.