Rajesh makes Happu surrender at gunpoint in this funny picture

&TV's comedy-drama series Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a spin-off of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. Happu Singh's character is one of the iconic characters of the show which has become widely popular among the fans.



Apart from Happu played by Yogesh Tripathi, Kamna Pathak who plays the Happu's wife Rajesh is also one of the funniest characters of the show. While we have always seen Happu and Rajesh fighting for some or the other thing, their impeccable comic skills can make anyone go ROFL.



We have always seen Happu being extremely scared of his wife Rajesh, and a recent picture has proved it again.



A still shared by Kamna on her Instagram account shows how she is scaring Happu at gunpoint. We can clearly see Happu all scared and his expressions are just too funny. However, Rajesh is quite happy about it.



Take a look at the post.

Well, it seems this is a still from one of the episodes of the show. We are eagerly waiting to see what made Rajesh point a gun at Happu.



What do you think can be the reason? Any guesses? Tell us in the comments.



Kamna is a theatre artist and has also starred in an English movie titled Mango Dreams. The multi-talented diva has also mentored a participant in a reality show Sabse Bada Kalakaar. Meanwhile, Yogesh has played several interesting characters in various comedy shows like F.I.R, Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain, and Lapatagunj among others.