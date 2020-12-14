BIGG Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya is back into the house; Netizens spot him in the Live Feed

MUMBAI: The eviction of Rahul Vaidya had shocked many as he voluntarily was asked to leave the house and Rahul walked out of the show in spite of getting more votes.

Post his eviction he kept trending online with different hashtags like #bringbackRahul, #NoBiggBossWithoutRahul, #WeAreWithRahul and many such tags were trending to bring him back on the show.

Yesterday during the weekend ka vaar episode we saw how Salman Khan asked Rahul whether it was the right decision to quit to which Rahul said that he couldn’t stay away from his parents and was getting homesick and that was the main reason why he walked out of the show.

He also said that he has come back for his fans who have supported and given him so much love and support.

Salman also told him that in respect to other contestants he has got an advantage and now Bigg Boss would decide whether he would enter the house or no.

But now as per Livefeed Rahul has entered the house and is mingling with the contestants and he was seen talking about the outside world when he wasn’t supposed to do say anything.

He also said that after the challengers have come to the show has become more interesting and if he knew that they were entering the show he wouldn’t have left and gone.

Well, no with his entry back it will be interesting to see the present contestants VS the challengers.

