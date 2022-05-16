Exclusive! It is very difficult for me to portray the role of Sherlyn as I am not like her in real life: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi on playing a negative lead

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Ruhi Chaturvedi plays the negative role of Sherlyn in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The role is dynamic and has layers of emotions that are not easy to showcase, but with her talent, Ruhi makes it look effortless.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ruhi revealed how difficult it is for her to portray a negative character and more.

Do you face any challenges while portraying this character?

Well, honestly speaking, it is very difficult for me to portray the role of Sherlyn as I am not like her in real life. I am very happy go lucky, so it takes a lot to portray someone you are not. When people used to recognize me as a bad character, it used to hurt me initially, but at the same, I think that I am doing a good job and that's why people are reacting like this 

How do you deal with negative reactions from the audience?

In the initial days, I used to feel bad because people used to ask why I am doing wrong with Preeta. I even used to get messages on social media. But now, I understand the criticism and take it positively.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh lands in huge trouble, will Preeta be able to save him?

So who is Ruhi in reality?

Well, in real life, I am a completely private person. I usually do not open up, but I am a very good friend. If I love somebody, I will help that person through all problems. I am very fun loving and love to crack jokes.

Good going, Ruhi!

 For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

