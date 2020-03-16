Exclusive! “Makers also would not love to repeat the same kind of role which I performed last" - Vijayendra Kumeria after Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye goes off-air

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijayendra who spoke at length about his character choices, his choice of doing action and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 04:30
MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world.

The actor has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and has managed to establish a name for himself in showbiz.

Vijayendra won several hearts with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

The actor was playing the role of a producer in the show and his character's name was Armaan Oberoi.

Vijayendra was seen in a very different avatar in the show and was paired opposite actress Vidhi Pandya.

The duo has worked together in Colors' show Udaan.

Vijayendra is being lauded for his performance in the show as fans are in love with his mature acting and the way he has taken his character a notch higher with time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijayendra who spoke at length about his character choices, his choice of doing action and more.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria opens up on fans' response to his character Armaan in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, shares that playing such a complex role impacts him at a certain level and much more

What kinds of characters will you opt for in near future?

Honestly, I would love to opt for some different characters for sure. I do not want to do something similar and from the makers' point of view, I would say that makers also would not love to repeat the same kind of role which I performed last and also the way how the role was written and showed was different.

Will Mose Chhal Ki Jaaye come up with its 2.0?

Honestly, I have no idea about this but somewhere down the line, I knew that it would be on KBC's slot so I knew that it was a finite series.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Vidhi Pandya on Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye wrapping up: I have lived my life in these six months and still enjoying the last few flavors of Saumya's character

Would you like to do action?

I would love to do some action for sure which I hardly got to do in this show but at the same time, I would love to do romance as well.

Well said, Vijayendra!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

About Author

