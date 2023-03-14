Exclusive! Megha Chakraborty aka your beloved Imlie talks about her experience working on the show, her meeting with Sumbul and Fahmaan and more, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We got in touch with Megha Chakraborty who essays the character of Imlie on the show and she had some really candid answers for us.

Also read: Exclusive! Imlie’s Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte opens up about her experience working on the show, bond with co-stars and more

Megha is a talented actress and she is known for her roles in Kaatelal and Sons, Peshwa Bajirao, Krishna Chali London and now she is loved for her performance in Imlie, as Imlie! There are all good things we got to hear about her from her co-stars and they are all praises on how expressive she is.

We got in touch with Megha and chatted about the show, filling in the shoes of Imlie and more:-

1. How was your experience working on the show until now?

It was amazing! The schedule is a bit hectic, given that our episodes air from Monday to Sunday but it is fun regardless. I got to have a lot of different experiences on the show; I’m driving a truck, an auto, a tractor!

(when asked if she actually drove the tractor, she said…)

Yes, definitely I did. I drove the tractor on the roads of filmcity and it was super fun! Everyone riding with me was scared, but I was confident!

2. Since the show was already very popular and Sumbul and Fahmaan’s pair was already established, was it intimidating to take up this part?

Of course! When the show commenced, there was a lot of pressure on me and I was skeptical if I should take up the part or not. There will be rampant comparisons always and that was another challenge. The show was already flourishing and to maintain that; whether it will stay so or not? That pressure was befallen upon the entire team.

But, we put in a lot of effort and the audience has loved us too. We did get negative responses, but we stayed positive and the show is being loved and accepted now.

3.You recently met Fahmaan and Sumbul at a Holi party, how was that experience?

We had fun! After Bigg Boss we met, before that during a look test we met. Sumbul even helped me with the Rural accent of hers but since my character was not going to have an accent it wasn’t used.

After Bigg Boss, at the Holi party we met, she asked me about the show and how is it going. We had a lot of fun and we danced. I regret that we didn’t take a video. We danced and Ulka (Ulka, Banni from Banni Chow Home Delivery) was also there and later, Fahmaan joined too.

Just the day before yesterday, I met Fahmaan again when I was driving the tractor. He asked, “Kahaan jaa rahe ho?” I too played along and replied, “Pagdandiya hi ja rahe hain” “Accha humre gaon ja rahe ho…”

They both are good and supportive.

So, that was Megha Chakraborty getting candid about her meet with Fahmaan and Sumbul, her experience on the show and how they moved forward after the leap.

What are your thoughts on the same?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Double Dhamaka! Imlie meets Imlie; when Megha Chakraborty met Sumbul Touqeer Khan, was the result sweet or sour? See for yourself

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar