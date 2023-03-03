“I have lived in Konkan,” says Adinath Kothare has he opens up on his Konkan experience and the new show he will be hosting

Adinath Kothare is all set to host the show Konkan Diaries. Adinath is a National Award-winning director, actor and producer. He has been part of many Marathi projects and recognized for his performance in Bollywood film- 83.
Adinath Kothare

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its readers. Marathi movie star Adinath Kothare has been roped in to host a new show titled Konkan Diaries.

He becomes the ideal host as he has an infectious energy and a spirited personality. Adinath will be seen living and experiencing the cultural vibrancy and architectural wonders of Konkan. The exploratory spirit of the host will also be seen as he tries his hand at puppeteering, boat-making and indulging in pakoras made from edible mangrove leaves.

In the show, Adinath will be seen giving a viewers an up-close and personal offerings of the Konkan region.

1.Talking about the upcoming show he said:

The show has been a lifetime experience as I have been to Konkan before, but this is the first time I have lived in Konkan. There is a difference between visiting a place and living there. Thanks to Zee Zest I could love in Konkan for 25 days and what I experienced is going to be imprinted in my memory for life.

We got to explore the culture, history, lifestyle, taste, architecture, leisure and people of Konkan. In each episode, there are 3 different experiences.

Konkan diaries is like my personal journey, my vlog. It is unforgettable. The world of Dashavatar is beautiful. I have heard and read about it but I have experienced it. they perform for 6-7 hours and their script is only half a page. It is an extempore art-form and the talent is insane. The only tragedy being that it is a dying art form. I also played a part in the Jatra of Brahmarakshas.

2.Talking about his upcoming projects he reveals;

I am doing a new web series with Sudhir Mishra. 3 web series and some films are in the pipeline. Paani by Priyanka Chopra and Panchak by Madhuri Dixit; both the release dates will be announced.

Adinath himself is driven by adventure and partakes unique experiences and challenges.

Also read: Exclusive! Harsh Limbachiyaa to replace Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar as hosts of Zee TV’s Bzinga; Aditya Narayan to co-host!

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 16:30

