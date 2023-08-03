Cricketer Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya Wadhwa embrace parenthood the second time as they welcome a baby girl

MUMBAI : Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav has announced the arrival of his second child- a baby girl with his wife Tanya Wadhwa. The couple already have a two year old daughter who was born in January 2021. He shared the post on his Twitter account and captioned it, “Blessed with baby girl”.

The cricketer recently lost his father Tilak Yadav in his hometown Milan Chowk, Khaparkheda. The news of his daughter’s birth will surely restore some happiness in the house.

Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav is a right-arm fast bowler who at present plays for Vidarbha cricket team, Indian national team, Middlesex and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Yadav made his One Day International (ODI) debut in May 2010, against Zimbabwe. Before gaining success in the sports of Cricket, Umesh had applied to join the army and the police force but was unsuccessful.

