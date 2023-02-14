Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Newly weds Athiya shetty-KL Rahul and Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma to attend?

The wedding festivities began on 13th February, Monday and will go on for the next two days. The wedding is all set to take place today on Valentine’s Day.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 16:10
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Newly weds Athiya shetty-KL Rahul and Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma to attend?

MUMBAI : Indian T20 cricket captain Hardik Pandya proposed to his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on a yacht in 2020 and soon the couple tied the knot. Due to the covid pandemic however, the couple had a low-key wedding with only a few family and friends. Thus now the couple are all set to tie the knot once again in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur.

Also Read- Adorable! Hardik Pandya bonds with his son over wheels; see snap


The wedding festivities began on 13th February, Monday and will go on for the next two days. The wedding is all set to take place today on Valentine’s Day.  The couple had a court marriage previously on 31st May 2020.  The wedding will take place at Udaipur’s Raffles Hotel.

 

 

Hardik and Natasa, who also have a 2 year old son Agastya, arrived in Udaipur on Monday and their friends and family have also arrived. While the Mehndi ceremony happened on Monday, the Haldi and Sangeet will take place today.

Also Read-This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love

Newly married couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expected to attend the wedding as they were spotted at the airport this morning. Not just them but actress Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli were seen at the airport earlier too with their daughter Vamika.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Indiatoday

 

    


    

 

undefined Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli T 20 Indian cricket Sports Udaipur valentine’s day TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 16:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta demands Rs 50 Lakhs in return to know about Chutki
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Saif Ali Khan to star in and co-produce the Indian adaptation of Danish/Swedish series The Bridge
MUMBAI :After its incredible success in the US/Mexico, the UK/France, Germany/Austria, Singapore/Malaysia and Russia/...
Murder ke Mausam mein pyaar is back - Aashiqana Season 3 releasing on 27th February on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI : This season of love  Disney+ Hotstar announces the third season of the fan favorite - Aashiqana with a...
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Newly weds Athiya shetty-KL Rahul and Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma to attend?
MUMBAI : Indian T20 cricket captain Hardik Pandya proposed to his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on a yacht in 2020 and...
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Brendan Fraser disses Golden Globes as 'hood ornaments' that 'mean nothing'
Brendan Fraser disses Golden Globes as 'hood ornaments' that 'mean nothing'
Brendan Fraser disses Golden Globes as 'hood ornaments' that 'mean nothing'
Brendan Fraser disses Golden Globes as 'hood ornaments' that 'mean nothing'
This is the shot that LeBron James hit to succeed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record to become all-time lead scorer in NBA
This is the shot that LeBron James hit to succeed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record to become all-time lead scorer in NBA
Karan Vohra talks about being a travel buff; says, “I really wish to explore Eastern side of Europe"
Karan Vohra talks about being a travel buff; says, “I really wish to explore Eastern side of Europe"
James Cameron hints at showing the dark side of Na'vi in 'Avatar 3'
James Cameron hints at showing the dark side of Na'vi in 'Avatar 3'
After daughter reveals pregnancy, Demi Moore enters 'unhinged grandma era'
After daughter reveals pregnancy, Demi Moore enters 'unhinged grandma era'