Hardik Pandya’s step-brother Vaibhav Pandya taken into custody for reported financial fraud of Rs 4.3 crores

Vaibhav reportedly diverted business funds where as per the agreement, a profit-sharing ratio of 40% for Hardik as well as Krunal Pandya each, while 20% was for Vaibhav in the joint venture.
Hardik

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is one of the most popular cricketers.The ace cricketer is now in the news as his step-brother Vaibhav has been taken into custody for allegedly duping the brothers of a whopping Rs 4.3 crores. Vaibhav reportedly diverted business funds where as per the agreement, a profit-sharing ratio of 40% for Hardik as well as Krunal Pandya each, while 20% was for Vaibhav in the joint venture.

However, Vaibhav did not adhere to the agreement terms but syphoned off the funds instead and began his own separate entity thereby causing a huge loss to the cricketers.

Hardik Pandya has filed the complaint himself and as per a source from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. Vaibhav is now facing charges of Forgery and cheating, thus causing a huge rift in the family and thus creating trust issues and betrayal in the family. 

Meanwhile, Hardik is also making headlines for assuming his role as the captain for  Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He took over from Rohit Sharma and has been facing some backlash due to his dismal performance in the initial matches.

All eyes are now on Hardik Pandya as the new Indian captain and viewers are expecting him to prove his mettle as a good leader.

Credit- IndiaForums 

