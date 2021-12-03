Must Read! Sachin Tendulkar pens a HEART-MELTING note for childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar, who has mesmerized fans with his incredible cricket journey, is pretty active on social media. He regularly comes up with inspiring, delightful, and interesting posts that are absolutely not to be missed.

His latest post on Instagram comprises a heart-melting note for his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar.

Also read: SHOCKING! Sachin Tendulkar used to be a BIG BULLY in his childhood

Remembering the legend, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “He not only taught us cricket, but instilled the belief in us that one day we'll play for India if we played with sincerity and honesty.”

Further, he added, “You can't ever thank someone enough for a gift like this. Wish you were here with us, Achrekar Sir. Always in our hearts.”

Master Blaster wrote this note to mark Ramakant Achrekar’s birth anniversary.

To back the note, Sachin Tendulkar also shared a precious throwback picture. It sees Ramakant Achrekar guiding a young Sachin to hone his batting skills.

Check out the photo here.

An Indian cricket coach from Mumbai, Ramakant Achrekar was known for being Sachin Tendulkar’s childhood coach. For his contribution to the world of cricket, he was awarded the Dronacharya Award in 1990 and Padma Shri in 2010. He was born in 1932 and passed away in January 2019 owing to old-age ailments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Also read: COLORS Cineplex announces a robust content line-up with World Television premiere of ‘Shershaah’, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Road Safety World Series Season-2 and more

