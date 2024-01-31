Must Read! Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli rubbishes rumors of their mother health being poor, confirms it on Instagram

The rumors began when Virat withdrew from the India Test squad for two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England citing personal reasons.
MUMBAI: Virat Kohli is one of the most celebrated cricketers in India. Recently there was news floating around of his mother’s health not being good. His brother Vikas Kohli has now cleared the air on those rumors. The rumors began when Virat withdrew from the India Test squad for two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England citing personal reasons.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vikas wrote, “Hello everyone. I have noticed that there is this fake news about out mom's health been circulating around.” he further added, “Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan spoke about missing Virat in the opening Test of the five-match series against England in Hyderabad. “They missed Virat Kohli’s captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat’s captaincy that week, India wouldn’t have lost the game. Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal 


 

