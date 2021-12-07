OMG! Virat Kohli’s picture with a baby girl goes VIRAL on internet

MUMBAI: One of the most popular couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to set major relationship goals. The couple is blessed with a baby girl.

While fans and followers eagerly wait to see a glimpse of their daughter, Vamika, Virat Kohli’s picture with a girl has gone viral on the internet.

Many fans assumed it was Vamika but that isn’t the case. It’s actually an old picture with Harbhajan Singh and Getta Basra’s daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

It seems the wait continues for the fans to get a glimpse of Virat and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika. The couple hasn’t revealed her face yet.

Talking about their daughter, Vamika was born in January 11, 2021. She will soon be turning one. Replying to a fan’s question on Instagram, Virat had written, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.” Meanwhile, speaking to Grazia, Anushka said that Vamika is pretty determined just like her. The actress said that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it.

