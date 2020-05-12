Sports

When Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge travelled with Ajit Agarkar-Fatima to make beautiful memories

Check out throwback pictures of Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge with Ajit Agarkar-Fatima.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
12 May 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge are one of the most popular celebrity couples. The two tied the knot in 2017 and since then they have been giving us major relationship goals. 

The couple loves to travel and their Instagram accounts have some lovely pictures revealing their travel moments.  

It seems both Zaheer and Sagarika love to travel in a group too and they share a great rapport with cricketer Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima. In some of the travel pictures shared by Zaheer, Ajit and Fatima can also be seen. 

Check out some of the throwback pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on

What do you think about the pictures? Hit the comment section.  

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

