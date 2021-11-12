Woah! Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Sodhi buy a new Rolls Royce?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma is a show that has been loved by the audience past a decade. It is not hidden that Taarak Mehta actors earn massive salaries for their stint. There have been characters that have been running for over 13 years and one can only imagine the raise in their remuneration over all these years. Recently, Munmun Dutta aka Babita also bought a new house and called it a ‘dream come true.’

Recently, Gurucharan Singh shared a picture of himself on social media. What’s raising eyeballs is a Rolls Royce behind his back. Fans have been wondering if the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor splurged money to own that beast!

What’s further sparking speculation is the ‘gift’ emoji in the caption that read, “Rolls Royce ” But all we know is that Gurucharan Singh was in Dubai enjoying his vacation to the fullest. So there are also possibilities that he clicked a random picture for his love of cars! Truth is yet to come out.

Meanwhile, Gurucharan left the show last year allegedly after some creative differences. Even Anjali Mehta had quit the show due to similar reasons around the same time.

Balvinder Singh Suri later replaced Gurucharan Singh to play the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Recently, the actress that plays the role of Sonu bought a new house by herself.

