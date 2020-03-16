Wow! Fans of Jannat Zubair shower her with immense love as she celebrates her 21st birthday

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the telly town.

She is currently seen in Colors TV’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where her performance is ruling everyone’s heart as she is the youngest one on the show.

Her friendship with ex-co-contestant Faisal Shaikh has always been in the limelight. Fans speculate that they both are in a relationship but both internet sensations never accepted or denied the same. Their fans tag them as #FaiNat on social media.

She began her journey as a child actress and now she would be seen in the upcoming film Kulche Chole.

Her performance has so far stolen everyone’s heart.

Well, not only her performance but also her looks have created a great impact on her fans.

Her recent tiff with Kanika Mann was the hot topic of discussion in the tinsel town. Kanika chose Jannat instead of Mohit Malik and the rest of the contestants for the elimination round opposite Sriti Jha in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and later, Sriti got eliminated and Jannat got saved.

Her tiff with Rubina Dilaik also grabbed the headlines. In one of the elimination rounds, Rubina could not perform well whereas Jannat won the round. Later, Rubina claimed that Jannat won because of her. Well, this statement of Rubina irked Jannat.

Today Jannat is celebrating her 21st birthday and to make her day more special, fans took to their social media and wished the actress.

Check out the tweets below.

Happy birthday @jannat_zubair29 from all the #MohsinKhan fans

Wishing u A Many Many Happy Returns Of the day

Allah bless u with lots of happiness,Love & success

Keep shining,slaying & smiling

Load Of Love

.#MoMinions @momo_mohsin#JannatZubairRahmani #JannatZubair pic.twitter.com/mwbEHseUY1 — (@MOHSIN_MY_JAAN_) August 29, 2022

Happy Birthday @jannat_zubair29

God bless you

Hope you have a great day and amazing year ahead

You are a rockstar

My favourite actor after Shivangi and Mohsin

Your were rocking in KKK12

Can't wait for your reunion with #Shivin#JannatZubair#ShivangiJoshi #MohsinKhan pic.twitter.com/oxtlxBkjEX — (@SanikaK38632228) August 29, 2022

Wish you very very happy birthday jannu baby #JannatZubair May God bless you and always be happy you are rockstar keep shining lots of love from your babies fandom #ShivangiJoshi our chota paket bada dhamaka @jannat_zubair29 pic.twitter.com/Jc6YvOk36e — Shivin My Heart' (@ShivinMyHeart1) August 29, 2022

Here Pratik wishing

Happy Birthday to #JannatZubairRahmani in his own cute style

Picture Courtesy : instagram post of#JannatZubair@realsehajpal#PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/HWz0z4EUCj — Ipsita Shee Karmakar (@ipsita_shee) August 29, 2022

Jannat is super popular on social media with over 44 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed television stars in the country and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion sense and her talents.

Team TellyChakkar wishes you a very happy birthday, Jannat!

