Wow! Fans of Jannat Zubair shower her with immense love as she celebrates her 21st birthday

Jannat is super popular on social media with over 44 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed television stars in the country and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion sense and her talents.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 17:41
Wow! Fans of Jannat Zubair shower her with immense love as she celebrates her 21st birthday

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the telly town.

 She is currently seen in Colors TV’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where her performance is ruling everyone’s heart as she is the youngest one on the show.

 Her friendship with ex-co-contestant Faisal Shaikh has always been in the limelight. Fans speculate that they both are in a relationship but both internet sensations never accepted or denied the same. Their fans tag them as #FaiNat on social media.

 Also read: Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

 She began her journey as a child actress and now she would be seen in the upcoming film Kulche Chole.

 Her performance has so far stolen everyone’s heart.

 Well, not only her performance but also her looks have created a great impact on her fans.

 Her recent tiff with Kanika Mann was the hot topic of discussion in the tinsel town. Kanika chose Jannat instead of Mohit Malik and the rest of the contestants for the elimination round opposite Sriti Jha in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and later, Sriti got eliminated and Jannat got saved.

 Her tiff with Rubina Dilaik also grabbed the headlines. In one of the elimination rounds, Rubina could not perform well whereas Jannat won the round. Later, Rubina claimed that Jannat won because of her. Well, this statement of Rubina irked Jannat.

 Also read: Wow! Internet sensation and actress Jannat Zubair makes heads turn in her beautiful violet-colored Sharara

Today Jannat is celebrating her 21st birthday and to make her day more special, fans took to their social media and wished the actress.

 Check out the tweets below.

 

Happy birthday @jannat_zubair29 from all the #MohsinKhan fans 
Wishing u A Many Many Happy Returns Of the day
.
.
Allah bless u with lots of happiness,Love & success
Keep shining,slaying & smiling
Load Of Love
.#MoMinions @momo_mohsin#JannatZubairRahmani #JannatZubair pic.twitter.com/mwbEHseUY1

— (@MOHSIN_MY_JAAN_) August 29, 2022

 

 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANNAT
MANY MANY HAPPY RETURNS OF THE DAY MAY GOD BLESS YOU
STAY BLESSED STAY HAPPY



{ #JannatZubair #ShivangiJoshi #MohsinKhan #Shinat #Shivin } pic.twitter.com/huq45gnKFQ

— Shivin_my_jann (@JannShivin) August 29, 2022

 

 

Happy Birthday @jannat_zubair29
God bless you
Hope you have a great day and amazing year ahead
You are a rockstar
My favourite actor after Shivangi and Mohsin
Your were rocking in KKK12
Can't wait for your reunion with #Shivin#JannatZubair#ShivangiJoshi #MohsinKhan pic.twitter.com/oxtlxBkjEX

— (@SanikaK38632228) August 29, 2022

 

 

Wish you very very happy birthday jannu baby #JannatZubair May God bless you and always be happy you are rockstar keep shining lots of love from your babies fandom #ShivangiJoshi our chota paket bada dhamaka @jannat_zubair29 pic.twitter.com/Jc6YvOk36e

— Shivin My Heart' (@ShivinMyHeart1) August 29, 2022

 

 

Jannat is shivi's baby
And Momo ki bachaa
Bhagwan please reunion dedo
Momo wished Jannat
Happy Birthday Jannat #ShivangiJoshi #MohsinKhan #Shivin #Shivinians #JannatZubair pic.twitter.com/uLBrRioh5E

— (@SanikaK38632228) August 29, 2022

 

 

Here Pratik wishing
Happy Birthday to #JannatZubairRahmani in his own cute style
Picture Courtesy : instagram post of#JannatZubair@realsehajpal#PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/HWz0z4EUCj

— Ipsita Shee Karmakar (@ipsita_shee) August 29, 2022

 

 

Jannat is super popular on social media with over 44 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed television stars in the country and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion sense and her talents.

Team TellyChakkar wishes you a very happy birthday, Jannat!

For more news and updates, stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 17:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad! Fans get emotional as Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan bid adieu to Star Plus’ Imlie
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Imlie has always done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with...
Maddam Sir: Mysterious! Haseena and the mysterious case of snake
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: OMG! Chaalis Chor revived, Fate of Kabul to change
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Sign of Relief! Manraj Singh Sharma is not quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, confirms in his social media post
MUMBAI:  Actor Manraj Singh Sarma, who is currently seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, was recently in the...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: OMG! Chaalis Chor revived, Fate of Kabul to change
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat opens up on his reaction if ex-ladylove Uorfi Javed participates in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, says, "If she comes to the show, I'll welcome her with open arms"
MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is constantly in headlines ever since he has made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University
Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University
Latest Video