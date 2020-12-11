Year Ender 2020: Television celebrities who lost their close family members

MUMBAI: 2020 has indeed been a difficult year for mankind. Apart from the deadly coronavirus, people faced many other issues like mental illness, unemployment , and bankruptcy. While many celebrities bid adieu to the world and marched towards their heavenly abode, many lost their close family members. (Read here: Year Ender Special - TV celebrities who bought luxurious cars in 2020)

TellyChakkar.com brings to you a list of celebrities for whom the year 2020 has been a little more difficult.

Gaurav Chopra: While Gaurav was waiting to welcome his first baby in the year 2020, he lost both his parents. Gaurav’s mother passed away in October followed by his father. His father left this world ten days after his mother's demise.

Pearl V Puri: Pearl V Puri was shooting for his show Brahmrakshas 2 when he got the news of his father’s condition getting worse. He reached Agra and learned the unfortunate news of his father’s demise.

Varun Badola: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Varun’s father Mr. V.M Badola who was an acclaimed actor passed away in November. The actor posted a heartfelt message on his father’s demise.

Divya Agarwal: After contracting the novel coronavirus, Divya’s father was admitted to a plush hospital in New Bombay. The actress questioned the credibility of the hospital as they weren’t providing her the daily reports of her father. Her father passed away after losing the battle against the illness.

Ssharad Malhotra: Days after losing his pet, Ssharad lost his grandmother in the month of October. He was quite fond of his grandmother.

Fahmaan Khan: Fahmaan’s brother Faraaz Khan was a popular Bollywood actor from the 90s. He wasn’t well for a long time and was hospitalised. After a long battle against brain infection and pneumonia, Faraaz passed away on 4th November.

Jyotsana Chandola: Sasural Simmar Ka actress Jyotsana lost her father recently. He was not keeping well for a long time.

TellyChakkar wishes that all the departed souls rest in peace! We hope that their family members get the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

