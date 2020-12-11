Year Ender Special: Sports stars who announced their pregnancies in 2020

MUMBAI: It won’t be wrong to say that 2020 is a strange year. While people experienced threats to their existence because of the deadly virus, the crisis situation also taught human beings a lot of things. Amidst such a chaotic scenario, we also received some ‘good news’ this year. This year, several sports stars announced that they are all set to welcome a new member to their family.

So, let’s take a look at sports stars who announced they’re expecting babies:

Hardik Pandya

In January, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic surprised everyone with their engagement news. The duo got engaged on a yacht in Dubai. And in May, the cricketer and the actress surprised everyone by announcing their ‘good news’. Both of them took to their respective social media handles to announce that they were expecting their first baby together. They welcomed their bundle of joy in July. Sharing the good news, the cricketer had written on social media, “We are blessed with our baby boy ”Agastya is the name of their baby boy. Take a look at the post below.

Virat Kohli

There was a lot of excitement in the air when Virat announced that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their first baby together. The cricketer, who tied the knot with the actress in Italy on 11 December 2017, took to social media to share the good news. Sharing a super adorable picture with his beloved wife, he wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021” Check out the post below.

Babita Phogat

Wrestler Babita Phogat, who was also seen in the television show Nach Baliye 9, is married to fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag. They tied the knot in Haryana on 2 December 2019. And this year, she announced that she and her husband are expecting their first baby. Recently, taking to her Instagram handle, Babita shared the good news with her fans and followers. She shared a lovely picture with Vivek to accompany her post. “Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place." You complete me” Babita wrote, and added, “I’m excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life”

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge, who married in November 2017, are one of the most popular couples. This year, they also made headlines for the same reason. Reports claimed that the two are expecting their first child together. A video from the cricketer’s birthday celebration had gone viral and it saw the actress in loose attire. According to some reports, their friends also confirmed the development. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

