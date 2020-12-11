Year Ender Special - TV actors who left in the middle of the show in the year 2020

MUMBAI: Indian television has witnessed lots of TV shows ending with new shows taking their place. Apart from that, the existing TV shows also went through a lot of changes, especially after lockdown.

Some shows witnessed a leap while new characters made an entry, some old characters exited.

Also, there were many actors and actresses who left in the middle of the show for various reasons. While some actors made an exit on a good note, some didn't. Like we all know every coin has a two side and does every story.

So, here's a list of TV celebrities who made an exit in the middle of the show:

1. Ritvik Arora

Ritvik played the role of Kunal Rajvansh in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actor's exit from the show took everyone by surprise. There were a lot of stories floating on social media about the tiff between Ritvik and Rajan Shahi. However, both had their own stories to say.

2. Avneet Kaur

Avneet who was seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga left when the show resumed the show post the lockdown. Avneet's sudden exit left the viewers heartbroken.

3. Karan Singh Grover

Karan played the role of Mr Bajaj for a brief period of time in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. However, he quit the show due to the COVID crisis. There were also reports that Karan was not happy with the way his character was shaping. Well, Karan and the makers know the exact reason.

4. Neha Mehta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma star Neha bid adieu to the show after being a part of it for 12 years. Neha wanted to try something different. However, a few weeks later, there were reports that Neha wanted to make a comeback.

5. Gurucharan Singh Sodhi

Another popular character of Taarak Mehta said bye to the show post lockdown and it is none other than Sodhi who had been associated with the show for a very long time. Well, no one knows the reason behind Sodhi's exit.

6. Saumya Tandon

The actress played Anita Bhabhi in &TV's show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain made an exit a few months back, basically, post lockdown. The diehard fans were left upset with Saumya's exit.

7. Rajshri Thakur

Rajshri made a comeback with Shaadi Mubarak with a bang. The viewers were left excited with Rajshri's show. However, the actress bid adieu to the show for personal reasons overnight leaving everyone shocked.

8. Hina Khan

Hina made a promising comeback on small screens with Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 where she reprised the iconic vamp Komolika's role. However, the actress soon made an exit owing to her film commitments.

9. Anushka Sen

The pretty actress had recently made a comeback on the small screens with her show Apna Time Ayega. However, after shooting for just a few episodes, Anushka left the show. While Anushka said she had health issues, the makers quoted that they dropped her from the show for being unprofessional.

10. Shilpa Shinde

She is the controversy queen who always had major fallouts with her co-stars and makers of her shows. Shilpa who was set to star in the comedy show Gangs of Filmistaan called it quits even before the show went off-air. She felt she was sidelined due to Sunil Grover's presence.

11. Karan Jotwani

Karan played the role of Neel in Zee TV's show Qurbaan Hua. The news about the actor's exit came as a huge shocker to everyone. There reports about Karan quitting the show for health issues and going on a small break. The makers had previously decided to bring back Karan after a gap but then Karan had to permanently exit from the show.

12. Shagun Pandey

Shagun played the role of Atharva Bapat on the show and his character made an exit from Tujhse Hai Raabta post lockdown. The actor was rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 which was one of the reasons he made an exit.

