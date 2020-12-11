Year Ender Special - TV celebrities who bought luxurious cars in 2020

MUMBAI: There are exactly 21 days left for the year 2020 to end. Well, this year has been crucial for the entire world with the COVID-2019 pandemic bringing troubles for everyone. Things are quite better than before but the fear of the Coronavirus is still there.

From commoners to celebrities, everyone has suffered this critical situation and people are adapting to the new normal now.

As the year 2020 is set to end, let's rewind it by recollecting some amazing memories. We have seen how TV celebs were constantly in touch with their fans via social media and shared everything about their whereabouts.

The celebs had the same enthusiasm for living life to the fullest. In fact, many celebs fulfilled their dreams by buying luxurious cars for themselves.

Well, there's not one or two celebs but many who welcomed a brand new toy and happily flaunted on social media.

So, let's take a look:

1. Rashami Desai

Uttaran fame Rashami gifted herself a luxurious Range Rover a few months ago. The actress also shared some pictures on social media leaving her fans delighted.

2. Anushka Sen

Anusha is popularly known for her role as Meher in Baalveer. The actress is a teen sensation and a huge social media star. Anushka too welcomed a brand new Mercedes and shared this great news with her fans.

3. Dheeraj Dhoopar

The Kundali Bhagya fame star couldn't stop jumping with joy as he welcomed his dream car Mercedes Jeep. The actor stylish posed with his new car and shared pictures on social media.

4. Eisha Singh

The Ishq Subhan Allah actress welcomed her first luxurious car BMW. The actress shared the pictures with her swanky new car.

5. Varun Sood

Teen sensation Varun is among the few celebs who bought a brand new BMW just a few days back. The actor shared a few pictures on social media.

6. Kanika Mann

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika recently bought a stylish white luxurious car for herself. The actress shared many Instagram stories as she took her new car for a spin where co-star Nishant Malkhani was also present.

7. Avinesh Rekhi

The Chhoti Sardarrni actor recently bought a luxurious Mercedes for himself and shared a few pictures with his new car.

8. Avinash Mukherjee

Balika Vadhu fame Avinash also bought a swanky new Mercedes for himself on the occasion of his birthday.

9. Asim Riaz

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim bought a brand new, stylish, and luxurious BMW a few months back.

10. Bakhtyar and Tanaaz Irani

Popular couple Tanaaz and Bakhtyar is everyone's favourite. The duo also purchased a beautiful red Jeep a few months ago. Tanaaz shared the picture on social media.

11. Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat is one of the most popular and youngest divas of the small screen to gain so much of name and fame. She is the only TV actress to have more than 20 million followers on Instagram. The actress recently turned 19 and got a luxurious car as a birthday gift from her parents.

