Year Ender Special: TV celebrities who teamed up with Bollywood stars for music videos in 2020

MUMBAI: The year 2020 is set to end in just a few days and as we are in the last month of the year, everyone is going down memory lane with some good days that they enjoyed in 2020.

Bollywood and TV celebs remain in the limelight all the time. Be it for their personal life or professional life.

Well, the year 2020 saw a lot of ups and downs in everyone's lives both personally and professionally.

A lot of TV actors made the big screen debut this year and their performances were well-appreciated by the viewers.

Apart from that, many TV stars and Bollywood celebs also collaborated on many projects, especially music videos.

So, let's take a look at the list of TV stars and their collaboration with Bollywood celebs:

1. Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma

Sid became an overnight star with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He bagged many interesting projects post Bigg Boss. The actor appeared in the music video Dil Ko Karaar Aaya where he romanced B'town hottie Neha.

2. Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela

The heartthrob of the Indian television collaborated with Bollywood's bombshell Urvashi for a music video named Woh Chand Kahan Se Laogi. Mohsin and Urvashi's jodi became a huge hit among the fans.

3. Shivin Narang and Divya Khosla Kumar

The chocolate boy of the small screen mesmerised everyone with his appearance in T-Series' music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. Shivin and Divya set the screen on fire with their chemistry.

4. Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya collaborated with another popular face of TV for a rocking music video titled Teri Aankhon Mein. This time too the magic worked and fans loved Divya's awesome chemistry with Pearl.

5. Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal

When two talented actors come together, the result is surely going to be amazing. The same happened when Surbhi and Ali starred in the music video Aaj Bhi. The on-screen couple's chemistry became an instant hit among the fans.

6. Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez

Asim who also rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 was flooded with many offers post the show. The actor got to share the screen with Bollywood diva Jacky in a music video titled Mere Aangne Mein. The duo's pair received thumbs up from the viewers.

7. Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh

Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame raised several eyebrows with her chemistry with popular singer Mika Singh. Mika and Chahatt collaborated for a music video titled Quarantine Love.

Well, these collaborations definitely worked well for the viewers thereby making the music videos a huge hit.

